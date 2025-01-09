All-New Venom Fights An Evil Gritty In One Of Comics’ Strangest Battles

The mystery of who the new, gold-wearing Venom in Marvel’s comics remains one of the biggest questions in the industry today. Writer Al Ewing and artist Carlos Gomez have thrown out some interesting picks for the superhero bonded to the symbiote this time around as Luke Cage, Rick Jones, Madame Masque, and Robbie Robertson all might fit the bill. While Venom can sometimes be as serious as a heart attack, it’s clear that the creative team is having fun with the “new” character and have given the hero some wild villains to tackle. If you ever had “Venom fights an Evil Gritty” on your bingo card, today might be your lucky day.

All-New Venom #2 continues to keep its protagonist’s identity under wraps, though it does offer more clues as to who took the symbiote from its predecessors, Eddie and Dylan Brock. While this new symbiote crime fighter appears to have his heroic duties on lock, Eddie Brock’s son wants nothing more than to get his symbiote back. The “Venom War” changed the game to a wild degree, with the Brocks losing their living costume and Eddie actually becoming the new Carnage in a crazy twist. In an issue with plenty of twists and turns, the “Evil Gritty” and his cohorts might take the cake for eye-popping moments.

Philadelphia Flyers & Marvel Comics

Chuck Stuff: The Evil Gritty

The “Death Throws” are a new villainous organization that appears to be made up of super-villain jugglers. Touted as “New York’s oldest surviving organized theme-criminal collective,” both Ewing and Gomez are clearly having fun with this new concept. The collective includes characters like Tenpin, Heave-Ho, Fair Shake, Tosser, and more. Of course, Chuck Stuff is the most striking of the group, clearly tailored to appear and act like a villainous version of the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty.

In some hilarious scenes, “Chuck Stuff” expresses his Philadelphian accent and hurls Philly cheesesteaks at the new Venom, truly living up to his name and aesthetic. While the evil Gritty might have been defeated by Venom, the antagonist has such a hilarious concept that we’re hoping to see him return in the future.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics

The All-New Gritty

While Gritty remains a part of the Philadelphia Flyers’ line-up, he has made appearances in various television shows since his introduction. Making cameos in episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary, Family Guy, Saturday Night Live, and more, it’s impossible to debate that Gritty is one of the most popular mascots in sports’ history. It will be interesting to see if “Chuck Stuff” makes an appearance in future Marvel comics based on their initial appearance here.

The new Venom’s identity has yet to be revealed though a surprising final page might rule out Luke Cage according to Dylan Brock. However, the long-tongued hero is, it’s sure to come as a surprise whenever their true face is shown.

