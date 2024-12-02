Marvel’s All-New Venom: How Eddie Brock Became Carnage

The Venom War is over, but Eddie Brock’s carnage is just beginning. Venom War #5, by Al Ewing and Ian Coello, marked the final battle between the King in Black and the villainous Meridus, an alternate future version of Eddie who unleashed the zombiotes: the plague of symbiote zombies that reanimated the dead and possessed the living. Meanwhile, when the Venom symbiote returned to its original host, Peter Parker, as the Venomous Spider-Man, Venom’s progeny also returned: Carnage.



Eddie’s son, Dylan, had waged war with his father over who should be bonded to the Venom symbiote. In the end, Venom bonded to both Eddie and Dylan and linked their minds together. Flash Thompson, Agent Anti-Venom, turned the tide of battle with his healing powers before Eddie, using his powers as King in Black with the Anti-Venom, cured the zombiotes.

Carnage gave Meridus All-Blood the Necrospear (the counterpart of Knull’s All-Black the Necrosword), which Meridus used to corrupt Eddie and poison the symbiote hive. To stop the infection from spreading further, Dylan stabbed Eddie with the codex blade capable of severing symbiotes from the King in Black’s hive. No longer a human symbiote, Eddie was cut off from his hive as a powerless human. The King in Black was dead.



Meridus, seeking the Venom symbiote to remake a Venomverse with his zombiotes, then attempted to corrupt Venom with the Necrospear. Old Man Venom — another Dylan from an alternate future — fired his secret weapon: Eganrac (“Carnage” backwards), the Anti-Carnage. He fired it at the Venom-clad Dylan, coating the black symbiote in gold. “The gold resists red — and more than that. We can feel it on the deep levels of our being,” Venom-Dylan thought as the gold Venom was able to withstand the corrupting touch of the Necrosword. “It burns the red out.”



The powerless Eddie distracted Meridus long enough for the gold-coated Venom to stab him with the Necrospear. “A thing of Carnage… but the Eganrac reverses that. It makes the spear ours — as we drive it right through Meridus’ heart.” With Meridus’ death, the mindless unlife of the zombiotes was ended.



When Venom realized Eganrac and All-Blood would destroy themselves and any symbiote connected to them, he ejected Dylan — who is part symbiote like his father — from their bond to save him from the spreading contagion causing him to deteriorate. And then the dying symbiote told Dylan, “I love you, son,” and disappeared.

Venom War #5 ended with Eddie, mortally wounded by Meridus, dragging himself back to the church where he first bonded with Venom. There he was approached by the Carnage symbiote, who revealed it put too much of itself into the Necrospear. With the All-Blood destroyed, Carnage was dying.



Carnage told Eddie he felt Venom die, and that they both needed each other to survive: a symbiotic relationship. “You’re dying. I’m dying. What choice do we have?” And just as he did so many years ago, Eddie Brock was reborn in a church — as the all-new Carnage.

The All-New Venom and Carnage

A new Venom host will bond with the symbiote in All-New Venom #1 by Ewing and artist Carlos Gomez (Fantastic Four) in December. Meanwhile, Eddie Brock becomes the most lethal protector of all in Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 by writer Charles Soule (Star Wars) and artist Jesus Saiz (Captain America) in February.

“Carnage is someone that has to kill, so Eddie has to feed him deaths. In order for Eddie to be okay with that, the people he feeds Carnage are serial killers,” Soule said of the new title. “But Carnage is also an addict, and addicts need bigger and bigger highs…”

“I’m having a blast with this,” he continued. “Jesus Saiz wanted to do a horror book. This is his wheelhouse. He loves creepy organic things to draw, and I’m giving him everything he can handle.”

Who will wear the gold emblem as the all-new Venom? Marvel is keeping their identity under wraps for now, but the publisher has teased four suspects: The Journalist, longtime Daily Bugle editor and Amazing Spider-Man supporting cast member Robbie Robertson; The Terrorist, Whitney Frost, a.k.a. the gold-clad Madame Masque; The Sidekick, Rick Jones, who has fought alongside Captain America and the Hulk; or The Mayor, a.k.a. Luke Cage, former Hero for Hire who has led the Avengers and the Thunderbolts.

“We take a swing away from the big cosmic thing,” Ewing told Polygon. “The pendulum swings away from that and back into a much more intimate, character-based story, but also has a lot of that ground-level superhero action, where it’s less about cosmic entities battling in each other’s mindscapes, or mysterious zones beyond time, and much more on the street — slinging webs, slinging chains, doing the Venom thing. It’s almost like my return to an old-school sort of superhero comic, but with a couple of twists that we’re gonna have fun bringing in.”

