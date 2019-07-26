All Three Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies of 2019 Have Passed a Billion Dollars at Box Office

With the recent announcement of Marvel’s Phase Four, it’s clear Marvel Studios isn’t slowing down any time soon. It’s no surprise considering the money their films have been making. In fact, all three 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have surpassed $1 billion. Heck, Avengers: Endgame surpassed $2 billion, making it the top-grossing film of all time! The latest to join the ranks is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which reached the milestone this week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Far From Home passed $1 billion on Thursday, further extending its lead as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film. The second-place Spidey film is 2007’s Spider-Man 3, the final installment of Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, which earned $890 million. The other MCU Spider-Man film, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, topped out at just over $880 million.

The other Marvel hits of the year, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, earned $2,791,424,137 and $1,128,274,794 worldwide, respectively. Not only did all three Marvel films surpass $1 billion this year, but so far, they’re the only films to do so. The next-highest earners of the year (so far) are Aladdin ($991,334,264), Toy Story 4 ($868,546,630), and The Lion King ($713,650,600), which has only been out for a week. Basically, Disney is making bank off of 2019 and the company still has the releases of Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to look forward to.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.