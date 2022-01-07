Andrew Garfield Reveals He Snuck Into a Spider-Man Screening With Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield’s love for his Spider-Man brethren is for real. The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor revealed during a recent interview that, with a cap down and his mask up, he managed to not only sneak into a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but to do so with Tobey Maguire. That the pair were appearing in the film was simultaneously the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, and the most ardently kept, with Garfield repeatedly forced to deny his appearance in media appearances over the course of months. Apparently, before he could feel free to talk about it, he had to have a little fun.

The star was one of three characters to play Spider-Man in No Way Home, appearing onscreen alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Each of the three had to have their specific identity, and Garfield’s — the self-doubting “middle child” — fit nicely with the pop culture role of his Amazing Spider-Man movies, which underperformed relative to other Spidey films. Garfield’s planned trilogy was cut short when Sony opted instead to partner with Marvel and introduce an all-new Spider-Man (Holland) in Captain America: Civil War.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.