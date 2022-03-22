Amazing Spider-Man 3: Sony Jokes About Fan Speculation

Sony hears your calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but there’s one problem. The social media team doesn’t have the power to greenlight projects. Fans have been flooding social media with posts about another Andrew Garfield Spider-Man tale. However, there’s been no word from Sony or Marvel about any new projects. Speculation about both actors abounds on the Internet but there’s not a lot of concrete information to hold onto. Everyone loved seeing Tom Holland join forces with Tobey Maguire and Garfield for the Mutliverse adventure. However, it might be a while before we hear more about their plans.

Not too long ago, the Amazing actor sat down with the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about the prospect of a third movie. He would be open to it, but the beloved actor isn’t going to stress over it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Amazing Peter #3!



(Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLC — Sony (@Sony) March 22, 2022

“That love has reached me, and the enjoyment of people in theaters has reached me,” Garfield began. “It’s very touching, I find it very deeply moving, because when we started my second Spider-Man film, it petered out. There was a disjointedness there. So for me, coming back and actually getting some more time to have fun with it, and to give the character some closure, and to play and the be the version of Spider-Man that I was always wanting to get to, and to be with Tobey and Tom and the rest of everybody in the movie, that was healing. It was just an incredible full-circle moment, and of course you have this other element, where it’s breaking records in terms of people wanting to see it, and you have this incredible critical response, and you have being a part of Tom’s origin story, and I was torn open by Tom’s storyline, by Tom being isolated at the end away from his love and away from his best friend.”

“IT gives me chills now, when I saw it, I was broken by it. It was so agonizing, and the way he plays it, and the way the three of them have created this love bond, and to see it broken, it’s…the tragedy of it is so palpable and heavy and real amidst these very light, John Hughes-y films. Jon Watts and Tom have really, with Zendaya and with Jacob, they’ve created something profound and spectacular while being an incredibly effective popcorn entertainment film,” he continued. “All of these things start to become icing on top of icing on top of icing. And to have a friendship with Tobey now that I didn’t have as deeply previously that I’m so grateful for, to have a mentor in him and to have a real brotherhood with him and Tom is just gorgeous. And there’s this other thing that you’ve alluded to where you feel kind of seen and appreciated, and welcomed and feel a part of a character that you’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’m really humbled by it, to be honest. “

“I’m very very touched by it and I owe a lot of that to Amy Pascal and to Kevin for bringing me into the fold and allowing me to have another crack, and to audiences for their generosity and I’m really humbled. All I want to do is be a part of stories that make a difference in people’s lives, so to have that be reflected back and for people to be saying that’s what’s happening is all the satisfaction that I want,” Garfield explained. “In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that, and again, it would have ot be something very unique, very special, and of service to an audience, of service to the character. I think there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what that is, but if we could figure that out, it would be so much fun….”

“And also I would love to continue to work with Tobey and with Tom. That three brother dynamic is so juicy. But to be honest…I’m so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this that it’s hard to want more right now,” he concluded. “I’m really trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and say thank you. I feel very very humbled and grateful for the response.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters and on VOD now.

Would you like to see Sony pursue an Amazing Spider-Man 3? Let us know down in the comments!