Amazon’s Huge Cyber Monday Toy Deal Includes Nerf, Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Amazon has launched a one-day Cyber Monday deal on a large selection of Hasbro toys that cover their Marvel, Nerf, Transformers, Star Wars, Power Rangers lines, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here (make sure to flip through all four pages of deals), but we’ve picked out some of the best items in the Marvel, Star Wars, and Nerf categories to get you started (pay special attention to the Marvel Legends electronic gauntlets and the Iron Man helmet. The prices on those are insane right now):
Marvel:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist – $49.99 / Deal is matched at Walmart UPDATE: Walmart dropped it to $39.99! That probably won’t last long, so grab it quick.
- Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist – $49.99 / Deal is matched at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet (Amazon Exclusive) – $62.29
- Avengers Marvel Endgame Titan Hero Series Captain America – $6.99
- Spider-Man Titan Hero Series Figure with Titan Hero Power Fx Port – $6.55
- Avengers Marvel Endgame Titan Hero Thanos – $8.99
- Avengers Feature Hero Power Punch Hulk – $26.99
- Marvel Legends Series 6″ Family Matters 3 Pack with Magneto, Quicksilver, & Scarlet Witch (Amazon Exclusive) – $39.99
- Avengers Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Endgame 6″ Captain America Marvel Cinematic Universe Collectible Fan Figure – $10.99
Star Wars:
- Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask (Amazon Exclusive) – $22.39
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron’S X-Wing Fighter – $59.99
- Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon and Figures (Amazon Exclusive) – $24.99
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Armory Pack (Amazon Exclusive) – $11.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Emperor Palpatine Action Figure with Throne 6″-Scale Return of The Jedi Collectible (Amazon Exclusive) – $27.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet (Amazon Exclusive) – $49.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber (Amazon Exclusive) – $99.99
NERF:
- Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster with Rotating Barrel (Amazon Exclusive) – $7.99
- Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster with 25 Dart Drum (Amazon Exclusive) – $22.99
- Nerf N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) – $34.99
- Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) – $34.99
- Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster – $69.99
- Official Nerf Tactical Vest N-Strike Elite Series – $14.99
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, Blue (Amazon Exclusive) – $49.99
- Nerf Centurion Mega Toy Blaster with Folding Bipod – $29.99
There are a lot more Hasbro deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. They are also running a big one-day sale on Hasbro board games. Keep in mind that the deals end when Amazon’s Cyber Monday countdown timer hits zero. Check out our Gear page for more big Cyber Monday sales.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.