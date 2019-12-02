Amazon’s Huge Cyber Monday Toy Deal Includes Nerf, Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Amazon has launched a one-day Cyber Monday deal on a large selection of Hasbro toys that cover their Marvel, Nerf, Transformers, Star Wars, Power Rangers lines, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here (make sure to flip through all four pages of deals), but we’ve picked out some of the best items in the Marvel, Star Wars, and Nerf categories to get you started (pay special attention to the Marvel Legends electronic gauntlets and the Iron Man helmet. The prices on those are insane right now):

Marvel:

Star Wars:

NERF:

There are a lot more Hasbro deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. They are also running a big one-day sale on Hasbro board games. Keep in mind that the deals end when Amazon’s Cyber Monday countdown timer hits zero. Check out our Gear page for more big Cyber Monday sales.

