Marvel Fan Replaces the Music From Amazon’s Holiday Ad With Winter Soldier’s Theme and It’s Haunting

With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching many shoppers will be turning to Amazon for all of their gift-giving needs, but thanks to one Marvel fan chilling edit of the mega internet retailer’s latest holiday ad all of those smiling boxes may just seem a lot more sinister.

Over on Twitter, Omar Najam recently shared his edit of Amazon’s “Can You Feel It?” holiday commercial. While the original has the company’s “smile” logo boxes singing a version of The Jacksons’ “Can You Feel It” as holiday spirit spreads from person to person, Najam swapped the music for the theme to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The result? A dark, paranoid take on holiday cheer that will have you wondering if Santa is part of Hydra. Check it out below.

I replaced the Amazon can you feel it commercial music with the theme from Winter Soldier pic.twitter.com/rXMcDGoWcJ — Omar Najam (@OmarNajam) November 24, 2018

As you can see, it’s more than a little unnerving how perfectly the Winter Soldier theme syncs up with the ad and completely changes the viewer’s perspective on it, but it’s also struck a chord with some fans on social media. Several noted that they felt this darker version of the ad was more “from the perspective of people who had to work for Amazon‘s warehouses,” something Najam replied had inspired him to create the edit in the first place.

Taking the real world concerns about Amazon out of the equation and simply focusing on the musical swap, it’s not that hard to imagine those boxes as agents of Hydra and that nurse leaving a package by the sick child’s bed? She’s extra creepy in this light. Someone call the Avengers — or what’s left of them — stat.

When it comes to the Winter Soldier himself, though, while the theme may be dark things did get a little better for Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) ahead of his dusting in Avengers: Infinity War. He appeared to overcome Hydra’s programming and even had a brand new arm thanks to Shuri (Letitia Wright) and his time in Wakanda and it appears that fans will get to see more of the character in some context in a miniseries for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service set to launch sometime in 2019. There are no solid details about the series, which will see Stan reprise his role alongside Anthony Mackie as The Falcon, but it’s expected that the series will also feature an appearance by Paul Bettany’s Vision, potentially tying it to the Scarlet Witch series for the streaming service.

