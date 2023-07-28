Ant-Man 3: Kevin Feige Confirms Quantumania Ties Directly to Avengers 5

To the surprise of nobody who has been paying attention, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania will tie directly into the events of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, according to Marvel chief Kevin Feige. Given that early reports had Kang as the primary antagonist of the movie, which continues the stories of two generations of heroes in the form of Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, Scott Lang, and Hope Pym, it's no surprise that the team-up movie that will deal with his master plan, rolls out of the events of Quantumania -- which, in turn, is likely tied to the shenanigans in the first season of Loki, where the idea of Kang first officially reared its ugly blue head.

Not much is currently known regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aside from its release date of May 2, 2025. However, it is very likely that Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain considering the film is named after the character. Majors debuted as the Kang variant He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki, and will return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5.

It sounds like the connection won't be a 1-2 punch, though. According to Feige, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania "begins a direct line" that will lead to the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. What other stops Kang might make along the way -- well, that's anybody's guess.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, is set for a release in May 2025.