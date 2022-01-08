Ant-Man 3’s Bill Murray Says He’s Playing a Villain

Marvel Studios typically keeps each of its projects so tightly under wraps, it’s a big deal when a major casting announcement breaks free. That’s why it’s huge news an A-lister like Bill Murray has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, the Ghostbusters alum himself slipped up by revealing even the tiniest of details about his character. According to Murray, he’ll be appearing as a villain in the upcoming Marvel threequel.

While he wouldn’t necessarily say exactly who he was playing, Murray said he’s playing “a bad guy” during a recent appearance on The Eli Manning Show.

Murray was also the one that revealed he was in a Marvel movie, first setting off a chain reaction of theories and speculation as to who he could be playing.

“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much,” Murray told a German magazine last year(through a translation by Cosmic Circus). He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”

