Michael Douglas Confirms He Spoiled Ant-Man 3 Early

Keeping track of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe is difficult not just for fans, but also for the franchise’s cast and crew, with Michael Douglas recently revealing that he did accidentally confirm that an Ant-Man 3 was in the works months before Marvel Studios officially announced it. Following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, few details about the series and its future had been confirmed, due in large part to the focus on the events of Avengers: Endgame and new series being developed in the franchise’s future. Luckily, the details Douglas teased about Ant-Man 3 were pretty minimal, with the actor confirming he still knows little about the sequel’s narrative.

“They told me, but I forget,” Douglas shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked about Marvel Studios’ reaction to him revealing the details. “They said, ‘No, you’re not supposed to tell anybody.’ But there’s gonna be an Ant-Man, a third one, January 2021.”

With Douglas’ Hank Pym being a key component of the Ant-Man series, Kimmel then questioned how the actor could possibly be punished for revealing details about the series.

“They could do a lot,” Douglas joked. “A blowgun to the back of the neck.”

When pressed for details about what was in store for Pym, the actor added, “I don’t know, they gotta write a script. I don’t know, I shouldn’t say that, maybe. I’m getting very paranoid.”

The reveal came this past February, when Douglas was promoting The Kominsky Method to the Television Critics Association.

“There’s been talk [about another Ant-Man]… [but] there’s been nothing formal right now that I know of,” the actor shared. “They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it’s already in its third rewrite.”

Despite teasing a third film, the actor was at least aware enough of what he was saying as to avoid spoiling anything about Pym’s fate.

“You know I can’t say a word about that,” the actor noted. “They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word ‘Avengers,’ a blowgun comes to the side of my neck.”

The new film will see the return of director Peyton Reed, who previously teased what he would like to explore with a third film.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

