Paul Rudd’s Fake ID Story Is Hilariously Perfect

There are certainly quite a lot of reasons for people to love Paul Rudd, including the running joke that he has nearly-immortal good looks. Many believe that the 50-year-old actor looks nearly the same – if not better – than he did when he first began acting in the 1990s. As Rudd revealed during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, his acting chops and perceived age came in handy in a bizarre and entertaining way when he was younger. While on the late-night show, Rudd recounted a hilarious story about his attempt at making a fake ID, which went way better than it should have.

“I just had this memory, when I was in high school I made a fake ID, and I was so dumb I put my height at 5’12”,” Rudd, who apparently made the IDs for all his friends using a typewriter, explained. “I even messed up and put white-out on something, then typed another thing, so that you could hold it up and you can see the white-out.”

“I took a copy of the state seal of Florida — a black-and-white, like Xeroxed copy — put it on the back, just the state seal,” Rudd revealed. “I remember, we were all nervous, we went to some bar, gave it to the bouncer and the guy’s like ‘come on,’, and then the owner of the place comes over, he looks at it, he flips it over, he says, ‘What, there’s a state seal, it’s real!’”

While there’s no denying that Rudd’s story is a little absurd, it’s as admirable of an effort as his commitment to Mac and Me.

Presently, Rudd stars as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that he is expected to do in an upcoming third Ant-Man movie. Fans got to see Rudd interact with the MCU’s heroes in a pretty big way in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, something that the star was blown away by.

“Well, you know, again, it’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said of joining the Avengers in an interview last year. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

