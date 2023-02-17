Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Says He's Never Missed a Marvel Movie

✖

Oftentimes when new talent comes aboard a film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe or other comic book adaptations they're honest, they note that they weren't a comic book reader or didn't watch any of the movies that came before them, and you can't blame them frankly. As the MCU continues and a new crop of actors sign on though today's story is going to become more and more common. Actor Jonathan Majors, who is set to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, revealed in a new interview that prior to becoming a part of the Marvel family he was already caught up and had seen them all in theaters.

"The wonderful thing about my timeline for my education is that I watched the Marvel films, and to that end the DC films, blow up. I watched it happen," Majors told Variety. "I got to watch those movies in context, and actually I never missed one either. It’s just so culturally, our culture is so steeped in it. If someone made a time capsule they would go ‘Yeah, superhero movies.’" The Lovecraft Country actor went on to wax poetic about the stories of the larger MCU and how it related to his studies as an actor, comparing the epic scope of Marvel Studios' movies to the mythology and plays of Ancient Greece.

He continued, "Because I was watching these movies at a certain time in my training I did watch and go 'Oh, I see what they’re doing there.I see what it is, Oh, they’re Greek plays.’ The superhero genre, but particularly Marvel in my opinion, They’re Greek. The size of them. The things they’re dealing with. The idea of fate and fantasy and future and legacy. All these things….I see rhythms and rhymes correlating in the Marvel universe, Ant-Man included, I see that."

Majors will seemingly make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but many have theorized that he could be appearing much sooner than that and will pop up in the Disney+ series Loki. The actor addressed this as well in a succinct manor, simply saying: "I have no idea what you're talking about."

With five episodes left in the streaming series it's only a matter of time before we see if that's the case, and if it's not then we can look forward to seeing Majors on February 17, 2023 when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters.