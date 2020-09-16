Ant-Man 3 Could Be A Young Avengers Movie

The Young Avengers are likely headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they could be assembling in the third Ant-Man movie. With the bits of news we’ve gotten about the next Ant-Man movie, all signs point to an all out Young Avengers roster forming in the MCU. In a separate video, we explained how Jonathan Majors being cast as Kang the Conqueror is going to be huge for the MCU, but in this video, I explain how he could be responsible for forming the Young Avengers, bringing a slight deviation from one of his earliest stories on the pages of Marvel Comics.

First, look at how the Avengers formed in the first place. They had to come together to take on Loki, getting Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk to assemble when the time came. With Kang on the way, the time is coming again, in fact, a lot of timelines are coming, and it’s going to call on the younger heroes to come together to take him down. A new villain might call for young heroes to follow their lead.

In the comics, The Wasp is one of two heroes left when Kang the Conqueror imprisons the Avengers. The other is Rick Jones, and Rick Jones uses his Teen Brigade to pose as allies for Kang. The Teen Brigade betrays Kang in an effort to help the good guys win. So, since Rick Jons isn’t in the MCU right now and Ant-Man and The Wasp are going to be back in this third Ant-Man movie, their ties to younger characters might be how we replace the Teen Brigade with the Young Avengers.

Perfect example: they already have Emma Fuhrmann’s Cassie Lang. Cassie becomes Stinger, she becomes Giant-Girl and Ant-Girl. Depends which comic you're reading. She’s not the only young hero in the MCU. Kate Bishop is coming to the Disney+ series Hawkeye, serving as the a legacy version of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Kamala Khan is going to be introduced in the Ms. Marvel series and if you didn’t love this character enough from her comics, the Avengers game made everyone fall in love with her. Given Kang’s time travel elements, he could even bring in Katherine Langford’s Morgan H. Stark as a legacy version of Iron Man, taking on Tony Stark’s mantle, because we know the MCU does not want to let Iron Man go or be completely uninvolved in pretty much anything.

Plus, WandaVision is expected to introduce Scarlet Witch’s kids, Wiccan and Speed, and they might need some coaching if their mother is trapped in the Multiverse of Madness, the next place we’re expecting to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff after the Disney+ series.

Toss in Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost who was very much an ally for Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne by the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and we have quite a roster on our hands. Want to get really crazy and ambitious? Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is allowed to be in one more non-Spider-Man Marvel Studios film. Could this be it?

Let’s run through everyone who Scott and Hope could be coaching as Young Avengers in their third film -- Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Morgan H. Stark, Wiccan, Speed, Ghost, and Spider-Man. That sounds like one heck of a Young Avengers line-up, and I don’t mean to get everyone’s hopes up, but this sounds not only super dope but also super possible. Who knows, maybe Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards bring both Fantastic Four and mutant vibes? But that’s a video for another time.

