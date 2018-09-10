Marvel Announces ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Blu-ray Release Date

To help hold fans over until Captain Marvel arrives in theaters in March, Marvel Studios has finally announced the Blu-ray and Digital HD release details for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is coming home sooner than you might think!

First thing on Monday morning, Marvel’s Twitter account shared a trailer for the home release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, featuring some of the most beloved lines and moments in the movie. Along with the teaser, the tweet noted that the film would be available for purchase on multiple platforms in just a few short weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The BIGGEST heroes of the summer are coming home on Digital, [Movies Anywhere], and 4K Ultra HD on October 2 and Blu-ray October 16,” wrote the Tweet.

The BIGGEST heroes of the summer are coming home on Digital, #MoviesAnywhere, and 4K Ultra HD October 2 and Blu-ray October 16! Pre-order Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp today: //t.co/XsE6eusepz @AntMan pic.twitter.com/Sl4JxpP1N5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2018

As with most other movies, especially those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp is arriving digitally two weeks before hitting the Blu-ray shelves. This gives fans a chance to get the movie on iTunes, Vudu, and various other platforms the moment it becomes available.

Ant-Man and the Wasp was the final Marvel Studios film to hit theaters in 2018, and had the difficult task of following up the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Luckily, the fact that the Ant-Man franchise is much more comedic than other films in the MCU, the movies was able to shake off the serious tone of its predecessor.

As far as it’s place within the greater MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place right around the same time as Infinity War. The post-credits scene aligns perfectly with the ending to Infinity War, as several main characters from the series are blown away into dust, right at the onset of the Snap. This leaves Ant-Man alone in the Quantum Realm, and his journey back will likely affect what happens in Avengers 4.

Are you excited for Ant-Man and the Wasp to arrive on Blu-ray and Digital HD? Let us know in the comments below!