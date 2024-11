‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is Officially Complete

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the next film to be released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, is officially complete.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed during a talk a the Produced By conference that the finishing touches were put on Marvel’s 20th film on Friday (via Umberto Gonzales).

Yes, that’s 20 movies in 10 years for Feige and Marvel Studios, beginning back in 2008 with Iron Man. Feige commented on that feat as well, saying it brought him “nothing but insecurity and anxiety. The fun outweighs it just a little bit more.” He added that it all “seems like one big job” to him.

According to the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is being released between the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, giving it a special place in Marvel’s release schedule.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers writer Stephen McFeely told Buzzfeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There’s a relationship between them all.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.