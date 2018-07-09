Internet Reacts to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Mid-Credits Scene

Ant-Man and the Wasp is lighter Marvel Studios fare, coming as a palate cleanser after the disastrous events of the preceding Avengers: Infinity War — until its shocking mid-credits scene.

In the scene — spoiler warning — a newly reunited Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and a long-missing Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) ignite a smaller Quantum Tunnel, intending to send Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back into the Quantum Realm to collect Quantum healing particles.

The mission complete, Scott awaits the trio to retrieve him for re-entry, only to receive no answer. We return to the outside world, where we see the remnants of Hank, Hope and Janet as their dusty remains dissipate into thin air.

An Infinity War tie-in might have been expected, but the after-effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) devastating snap — responsible for annihilating half of all life in the universe — proved extra shocking for some moviegoers:

Me the entire time watching #AntManandTheWasp vs me after seeing THAT end credit scene pic.twitter.com/pne44QMOFc — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) July 7, 2018

Man, the post credit scene in #AntManAndTheWasp hit me like !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kkl4KKb53H — daydream (@nervous_energyy) July 8, 2018

EVERYTHING WAS FINE IN #AntManAndTheWasp UNTIL POST CREDIT SCENE CAME IN pic.twitter.com/fnl41voPhe — Mimi △̶ (@Mimi_princess7) July 8, 2018

Guys I just saw #AntManAndTheWasp and this was my reaction to the post credit scene pic.twitter.com/00OX93LzOK — Captain Loki saw AntMan and the Wasp (@Captain__Loki) July 4, 2018

LITERALLY!!!!!!! then marvel hits us like this pic.twitter.com/1wQTkVMaRZ — ashcash ? (@_ashleeygxrcia) July 6, 2018

Me during #AntManAndTheWasp vs me during the post credit scene pic.twitter.com/7ygQb1Efyj — GO WATCH ANT-MAN AND THE WASP!!! (@williammoalaeua) July 6, 2018

me throughout the whole movie vs the post credit scene #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/IZ24Xuyoay — ena (@ainazulkifly) July 7, 2018

Me during #AntManAndTheWasp vs Me after the that post credit scene: pic.twitter.com/c98fzqrcAk — Drake Frems (@DFremsGoTitans) July 8, 2018

I just got home from seeing #AntManandTheWasp and it was really good! But that end credit scene though… pic.twitter.com/liNH7Si7G9 — Flick SAW AMATW // 32 ? (@adorescevans) July 6, 2018

Ok that first post credit scene #AntManandTheWasp pic.twitter.com/rmPIQAdnNb — Vetti saw amatw ?????? (@AriMCUGallavich) July 8, 2018