Internet Reacts to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Mid-Credits Scene

Ant-Man and the Wasp is lighter Marvel Studios fare, coming as a palate cleanser after the disastrous events of the preceding Avengers: Infinity War — until its shocking mid-credits scene.

In the scene — spoiler warning — a newly reunited Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and a long-missing Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) ignite a smaller Quantum Tunnel, intending to send Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back into the Quantum Realm to collect Quantum healing particles.

The mission complete, Scott awaits the trio to retrieve him for re-entry, only to receive no answer. We return to the outside world, where we see the remnants of Hank, Hope and Janet as their dusty remains dissipate into thin air.

An Infinity War tie-in might have been expected, but the after-effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) devastating snap — responsible for annihilating half of all life in the universe — proved extra shocking for some moviegoers:

