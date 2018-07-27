‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Responds to The Wiggles’ Request to Shrink the Big Red Car

Comic book movies have brought plenty of people together — including, as it turns out, one member of a beloved children’s band.

Anthony Field, who portrays the Blue Wiggle in the group The Wiggles, recently tweeted a positive review of Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the tweet, Field asked if the film’s director, Peyton Reed, could use the film’s tech to shrink The Wiggles’ “Big Red Car” to help them transport it to the states — and Reed (jokingly) accepted.

Thanks, @Anthony_Wiggle! Glad you liked it! And yes, just let me know when your tour begins and I’ll make sure #AntManAndTheWasp take care of the big red car for you. (You may have to alter the lyrics to the song, though.)#TinyRedCar @TheWiggles https://t.co/9r76bJKDqw — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) July 26, 2018

Sure, Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Wiggles are two properties you wouldn’t easily place together, but there is something rather delightful about Field and Reed’s exchange. And honestly, it wouldn’t be out of the question to have seen Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) grooving out to The Wiggles while on house arrest.

“I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd shared with ComicBook.com at a set visit for the film. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships, and certainly your being a responsible parent.”

“And so to wrestle with those questions.” Rudd continued. “We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

“I love pushing Paul, and Paul loves pushing me.” Reed previously explained to ComicBook.com. “I think we have a really good actor/director relationship, and as I do with Evangeline. Part of the first Ant-Man was establishing Paul as an action hero – and a comedic action hero, but still an action hero. Now that we achieved that in the first movie, we can let him loose a little bit more, so that was really fun.”

