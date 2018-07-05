‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly Gets Stung by an Actual Wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly, who plays the titular stinging superhero, is rocking her first-ever actual wasp sting.

"So, I got my first wasp bite today. Which is so ironic, because I just was on press tour for so long saying, 'I've never been bitten by a wasp and I have a great relationship with wasps,'" Lilly said in a video published to her Twitter account Friday.

The Marvel star showed off her toothpaste-covered bump, relishing in the irony of being on the biting-end of her superheroine's namesake.

"It started to swell so much that I decided to put toothpaste on it and now it's done this weird thing where the swelling has just gone lower. It's just moved away from the bite, which is right in the middle in my wrist, down my arm. It's tripping me out," Lilly said.

"Anyway, ridiculous. I just got a wasp bite. The Wasp just got bitten by a wasp."

Lilly next reprises the role in Avengers 4, out May 2019, and is hopeful she'll suit up a third time — with accompanying Wasp "stingers" — in a potential Ant-Man 3, yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

The actress also hopes to team with Black Panther breakout Okoye (Danai Gurira) in an all-women Marvel Studios blockbuster, which Lilly and other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars continue to publicly campaign for.

"There's talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies," Lilly told ComicBook.com. "We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] to make that happen."

"I used to say we need to finally see the Wasp with the Hulk because she'd be so tiny and he'd be so giant but then we did Giant-Man and the Wasp so that's out," Lilly said during an Ant-Man and the Wasp press conference.

"I don't know, but I just personally have such an enormous crush on Okoye and would love a chance to hang out with Danai as much as possible. So, let's just say that. Besides that, I am going to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers film going until it happens."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing. Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.