Evangeline Lilly Shares Wasp Costume Final Fitting Photo

Ant-Man and the Wasp allowed Evangeline Lilly to get in on the superhero action for the first time as Hope van Dyne. That required her to get her own superhero costume, and Lilly says that took some real effort.

Lilly has revealed a photo from her final fitting session for the Wasp’s costume. It took months for Marvel to get the costume to fit just right.

Lilly discussed the costuming process in more detail during a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Well, the first time I put on the suit, it didn’t fit,” Lilly said. “So, it was very anticlimactic. It was like this is gonna be — ugggh. This doesn’t work. Um, why is my bum flat? I have a really good bum, guys. Come on. Work with me here.

“So it was four months of in and out of suits, fitting and tweaking. Tapering at the right spots and letting out at the right spots and making everything fit like a glove to my body, which is very, very difficult, and our costume team are wildly talented people. We brought on this one particular seamstress, April, who has worked with dancers before and just has an uncanny sense of a woman’s body and what clothes need to do on that body to make it sing.”

Despite the long process, Lilly was pleased with the final result.

“She has miraculously made my legs look a longer than they really are, which was one of my first requests,” Lilly said. “Once it was perfect, once the suit came to a place where we all — where I put it on and you could feel everyone in the room went ‘Oh, there she is’. That was f*****’ cool, and then it was like they couldn’t get it off of me. I was like, no, just let me wear it a little longer, and I’m dancing around the room. I should’ve been fighting around the room, but I’m not actually the Wasp but I’m Evangeline Lilly. Hi, I dance.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp has earned more than $214 million in North America, surpassing the original Ant-Man, and $609 million worldwide at the box office. The film will soon arrive on home media.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.