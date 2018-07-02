‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Giant-Man Chase Scene Released Online

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp showing Scott Lang in action as Giant-Man.

The clip shows Scott using his Giant-Man powers to push along a broken down truck in pursuit of someone who has stolen Hank Pym’s miniaturized lab. Meanwhile, Hope van Dyne springs into action as the Wasp, using her flight and size-changing powers to take out a group of armed criminals inside of another vehicle.

Take a look in the clip above.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has received positive reactions from critics, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis:

“Ant-Man and The Wasp is a creative and self-contained adventure with Lilly’s new heroine stealing the stage. As she said in the post-credits scene of the original Ant-Man film, ‘It’s about damn time.’ With references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeds discretely planted for future films, Ant-Man and The Wasp is tremendous fun, action-packed, and Marvel’s best second movie in a single franchise since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is also a fan of the film, releasing his review on Twitter.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp is everything you want it to be,” Gunn wrote. “Hilarious, sweet, moving, & wall-to-wall fun. Killer work @MrPeytonReed! And great performances by @EvangelineLilly, @hannahjk1 & of course @Dastmalchian. I loved it! (Pro tip: see it before Avengers 4!)”

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.