‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: How Hank Pym Keeps His Tech Hidden From Tony Stark

Hank Pym has spent years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeping his technology out of the hands of the Starks, first Howard Stark and then Tony Stark. That got a bit more difficult after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Scott Lang, the hero that Hank trained to be the new Ant-Man with the help of his daughter Hope van Dyne, decided to join up with Captain Americas’s team during the rift between heroes that followed the signing of the Sokovia Accords. During the climactic airport battle, Ant-Man grew into Giant-Man mode for all the world to see, thus revealing the existence and use of Pym tech to Tony Stark and his government allies.

During a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, producer Stephen Broussard explained what happened next:

“Post-Sokovia Accords, someone knocked on [Hank and Hope’s] door and was like. ‘You gotta sign this contract. You gotta be under the Accords because you’re currently in violation of this thing we put in place in Captain America: Civil War. And Hank, being Hank, he never wanted Stark to have his technology and said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks,’ and sort of had to go underground a little bit.”

We know that Captain America and his Secret Avengers also went underground after Civil War, but keeping off of Iron Man’s radar involved Cap growing a beard and Black Widow going blonde. Hank took a more specialized and scientific approach to being a superhero fugitive.

“He built this kind of mobile operation,” Broussard explained. “You walk in and it’s huge. It’s this giant set, but when it’s time to go the whole building can be mobile and move around. It’s got a little handle and squeaky wheels and it’s just fun.”

This mobile laboratory was seen in the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp. Our visit to the set revealed that the lab is built with small pieces that have been giant-sized using Pym particles, things like LEGO pieces, Erector sets, radio dial knobs, and elastic rubber bands. It is an impressive set to be sure.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.