‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Gets an Honest Trailer

Just in time for its release on home media, Ant-Man and the Wasp is getting the Honest Trailers treatment.

As is the case with most Honest Trailers, Screen Junkies‘ take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is a mix of honest critique and humor, but for all of the little nitpicks the trailer points out, there’s quite a bit of positive in the video, which you can check out above.

While the video points out some of the small annoyances about the movie — specifically the way Marvel seems to explain all things science by slapping the word “quantum” on things and then even notes that the film calls itself out for it — one of the major points the Honest Trailer drives home is just how good the movie actually is. At one point, the video notes that Ant-Man and the Wasp would have been a mind-blowing film a decade ago, but because it’s rather small as compared to the larger narrative strand of the rest of the MCU, it doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Or, as the video sarcastically said, “I don’t get out of bed for anything less than a Celestial.”

Of course, even the most discerning of Marvel fans may soon find themselves wishing they had paid more attention to Ant-Man and the Wasp. Many fan theories are speculating that the events of the film — especially the post-credits scene with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) ending up stuck in the Quantum Realm at the time of Thanos’ devastating snap. With the Quantum Realm and very specifically the “time vortex” that Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) tells Scott to avoid potentially being the key to the heroes undoing the Snap, Ant-Man and the Wasp could very well end up being a film that every Marvel fan will have a new appreciation for.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is available to own digitally as well as on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD.