‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: “House Arrest” TV Spot Released

Scott Lang will be going up against a brand new enemy in Ant-Man and The Wasp, but he’ll also be attempting to deal with being under house arrest thanks to the events of Captain America: Civil War.

That’s the subject of the newest TV spot for Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. After Civil War and being broken out of a high-security prison, Lan made a deal with the government that puts him under house arrest in return for not being put back in prison, but Hope and Hank need him to put his freedom at risk in order to save the world.

It will also severely put a cramp in his Rock Band drumming time, but sacrifices sometimes have to be made.

Typically it would be a non-starter, but most people don’t have Pym technology at their disposal either, so we imagine they can figure out a way to get that ankle monitor off of Scott. In fact, we know they do at some point, as a previous trailer shows one of Lang’s Ant buddies wearing the ankle monitor and playing some mean drums. If you need a drummer, you really should consider him.

You can check out the full TV spot in the video above.

The film will definitely find other ways to address Lang’s actions in Civil War according to Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed, and that was part of the fun in regards to the project.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” Reed said. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

We know from previous footage that Lang actually never asked Hope Van Dyne if she wanted to help him fight for Captain America’s side in Civil War, but maybe we’ll get some answers to that question. As for Pym, he probably would rather have stayed out of it entirely, but guess we’ll never know.

