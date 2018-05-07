‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: First Look at Jimmy Woo in the Film

After the epic downer that was Avengers: Infinity War, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could use a pick me up. And they’ll get it with Ant-Man and the Wasp, premiering in July.

The upcoming sequel to the size-shrinking heist movie will also introduce fans to other characters from Marvel Comics, including a cult-favorite known as Jimmy Woo, aka the leader of the Agents of Atlas.

Fans finally got their first look at actor Randall Park as Woo, who is rumored to be either an Agent of SHIELD or an FBI agent in the new film. Check out the photo below:

Park is known for starring on the ABC comedy Fresh Off The Boat, but will also play a role in the upcoming DC Films movie Aquaman. So he’ll have feet in both the DC and Marvel shared universe by year’s end.

Based on the picture, it looks like Park might be in charge of keeping track of Scott Lang, who is likely still suffering the effects of his fight against Iron Man and the pro-registration side during Captain America: Civil War.

Though they escaped the secured facility known as the Raft with Cap’s help at the end of that movie, Steve Rogers explains in Avengers: Infinity War that both Lang and Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) decided to take deals for house arrest in order to keep their families out of the mess.

While that explains their absence in the epic crossover, we’re still hoping to learn more about Scott Lang’s adventures with Hope van Dyne.

But with Park playing Jimmy Woo, it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios is playing a long game with the creation of Agents Of Atlas. The franchise was one of writer Jeff Parker’s favorites, who helmed a few different series with the character alongside artists like Leonard Kirk.

The series featured a rag-tag group of characters including Gorilla Man, Namora, 3-D Man, Venus, M-11, and Uranian. Maybe we’ll see the beginnings of a new supergroup coming to the MCU in their next film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres on July 6th.

Are you excited to see the potential incoming of the Agents of Atlas? Let us know what you think in the comments!

