Marvel’s Biggest Magical Villains Finally Meet in New MCU Fan Art

Two of the most powerful magical villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been brought together in brilliant new fan art after Ironheart’s finale. Over the years, many formidable antagonists from Marvel Comics have been adapted to live-action in the MCU, but two stand out from the crowd as the strongest, most terrifying, and most exciting villains yet. Now, Agatha All Along’s Death and Ironheart’s Mephisto have been brought together in a twisted dance in brilliant new MCU fan art.

Shared by @70.6ix on Instagram, this fan art depicts Aubrey Plaza’s Death and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto dancing together in a parody of comic artist Alex Ross’ iconic Joker and Harley Quinn image from DC Comics. Death made her MCU debut in 2024’s Agatha All Along as Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) former lover and main adversary, while Mephisto, after years of teasing, finally appeared to influence both Parker Robbins’ Hood (Anthony Ramos) and Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in 2025. It would be fantastic to see these villains partner up in the MCU’s future.

Neither Aubrey Plaza nor Sacha Baron Cohen have yet been confirmed to be reprising their villainous roles in the MCU, but both could have bright futures with Marvel Studios. In Marvel Comics, Death is connected to Thanos, Deadpool, and Loki, creating many opportunities for her to return. Mephisto is speculated to be the subject of a possible Special Presentation – perhaps releasing after the next special feature focused on Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Mephisto is one of the most highly-anticipated villains ever to debut in the MCU, so we hope he returns.

Ironheart’s finale, “The Past Is the Past,” perfectly set up a second season by putting Riri Williams in league with Mephisto. Ironheart season 2 hasn’t yet been announced, but this could be the perfect place for Mephisto to return, while there’s also speculation he’ll face his notable Marvel Comics adversary, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For Death, the future is less clear, though there are hopes Agatha Harkness will return in 2026’s Vision Quest series or future projects exploring Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), which could also bring back Death.

Bringing Mephisto and Death together in the MCU would make for a pretty incredible partnership. They’re both remarkably powerful magic-users with access to energies far beyond normal human comprehension, so would form an almost unstoppable and unmatched duo for any number of MCU heroes. It’s unclear what future Marvel project could bring these two antagonists together – perhaps the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossovers, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars – but we’d love to see this unfold in live-action.

