Michael Pena Teases Luis’ Arc in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Michael Pena, who plays Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) fast-talking best friend Luis in Ant-Man, hints at a possible relationship shift between the two in Ant-Man and the Wasp now that Luis’ best buddy has fought alongside the Avengers:

“I can’t really say because I guess they’re good buddies, they’ve always been good buddies and I think they’re remaining good buddies,” Pena told IGN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve got to be very vague, very general, but I guess he’s following more of the American dream and trying to better himself. He loves that universe and everybody knows Tony Stark and those guys. I guess he’s just trying to make his life better. I think that’s the best way to say it.”

Pena revealed he wasn’t as unrestrained this time around as he was on the first Ant-Man, saying the character was birthed out of improv.

“In the first movie, me and Paul created the character, I was trying out different characters, they were a little bit more lenient with ideas and I would improvise a lot,” Pena explained.

“This one was different, they wanted me to do more pre-written alternative takes so I would do those and then I had a little bit of time for my improv but I think it’s mainly written, this one.”

Ant-Man proved itself a hit on the heels of Avengers: Age of Ultron in summer 2015, pulling in $519 million worldwide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp reunites director Peyton Reed and stars Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who makes her costumed debut as high-flying superhero the Wasp — a role originally filled by her long-missing mother, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

T.I. and David Dastmalchian return as Lang’s scheming cohorts, joined by franchise newcomers Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Randall Park and Hannah John-Kamen.

Ant-Man and the Wasp flies into theaters July 6.