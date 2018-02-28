Marvel Announces New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Series

Marvel fans are about to be treated to an all-new adventure featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As part of the company’s “fresh start,” Marvel Comics will publish an Ant-Man and the Wasp limited series from writer Mark Waid and artist Javier Garron.

Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang lost in his shrunken form. Now the Wasp, Nadia Pym, is his best hope of surviving.

“Everyone at Marvel knows I’m obsessed by two things: the Microverse and Cyclops,” Waid tells Newsarama. “So when editor Jordan D. White wanted to do an Ant-Man & The Wasp mini-series, he knew to call me or else there’d be hell to pay.”

“Each character by itself is amazing, but the true gem and the real treat comes when they interact with each other,” Garron says of the duo of shrinking heroes. “As a comic book artist, specifically as a superhero comic book artist, you need to make the action pop out of the page, make it clear but exciting and dazzling. Yeah, sure, that’s vital.

“But as important as that if not more is having the ability to make the characters feel real and all the non-action sequences as exciting as the ones with explosions. A conversation must be as interesting as a fight. Some of that fall on your ability as a visual storyteller, but if the dynamics between the characters are interesting you have more than half your work done. And these two’s dynamics are explosive! This story has a classic screwball comedy flavor wrapped in a science fiction package. They need each other but they don’t really get along so well, they’re like day and night, and it’s so much fun to make them reply each other. He’s a charismatic funny mess and she’s a super genius with tremendous sense of responsibility and little time to waste. I love working with body language and when these two talk is just a treat. Their faces and bodies can tell the whole thing.”

Marvel has announced several new limited series as part of the publisher’s “Fresh Start.” In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp, there are also new miniseries for Multiple Man and Cosmic Ghost Rider. Marvel has also announced relaunches of several of its biggest ongoing titles, including Captain America, Black Panther, Avengers, Thor, The Immortal Hulk, and Venom.

Ant-Man and the Wasp #1 goes on sale in comic book stores and digital on June 6th.