Michelle Pfeiffer Appears in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp that features Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne in the film

Janet van Dyne was the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne, the current Wasp. She was lost in the quantum realm decades ago, as noted in the TV spot.

Director Peyton Reed has previously stated that the main mission in Ant-Man and the Wasp is the rescue of Janet from the quantum realm.

“The big mission is to find Janet,” Reed revealed during a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp. “What that means, ultimately, for our characters on a personal level is one thing and what it means for the larger world is another thing and all the other things are really, you know, stumbling blocks on the path.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also suggested recently that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s exploration of the quantum realm wouldn’t end with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“There are things that you see back there that Peyton has put in there,” Feige teased during a press conference. “Where and how they pay off in the near term and the long term remains to be seen. “

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.