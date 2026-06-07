33 Years Later, X-Men ’97 is Officially Fixing the Animated Series’ Biggest Plot Hole

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is confronting one major plot hole from the original animation. X-Men: The Animated Series may be one of the best superhero animated shows of all time, but it’s far from perfect. Marvel changed animation houses partway through its run, meaning later seasons lack the same quality as the first few. What’s more, there are more than a few continuity errors and plot holes over X-Men‘s run, largely because nobody really expected the show to be so long-lasting and culturally significant.

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Part of the problem, ironically, lies in the fact X-Men: The Animated Series adapted some pretty iconic major comic book stories – and not always in the right order. What’s more, the first season seemed to imply the X-Men had a shorter history as a team. Later stories contradict this, with “Cold Comfort” even introducing Iceman as one of the original five (and even featuring X-Factor as a new superhero team). But in doing so, it caused a major continuity problem.

Was Archangel Part of the Original X-Men?

Archangel made his debut in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 1, which adapted the story of how Warren Worthington III (aka the Angel) became Apocalypse’s Horseman of Death. Here, Angel was a wealthy mutant seeking a “cure” at the mutant research facility on Muir Isle, and – crucially – there was absolutely no hint he had any history with the X-Men. The first season presumed viewers had little knowledge of mutant history, preferring to introduce everyone as a brand new character.

It made sense. But, unfortunately, this idea was forgotten in later seasons – when the show began alluding to the X-Men’s greater history. X-Men: The Animated Series Season 3, for example, introduced the idea of the original five X-Men; later seasons supported this, confirming Angel started out as one of the team. It’s only a minor contradiction, but it’s there all the same, and it’s frustrating given it affects such an important hero and the history of the X-Men.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Features the Return of Archangel & Apocalypse

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The recent X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer confirms Archangel’s return. That’s not really a surprise, given this season is centered on Apocalypse, and Archangel is such a major part of his story. Most viewers are assuming this will riff on the classic “Age of Apocalypse” epic, but all signs suggest it’s a time travel story inspired by one of the trickier X-Men comic book adventures, “The Twelve,” where Apocalypse seeks a handful of mutants who have been scattered across time and space.

Even more excitingly, though, the trailer also features a direct nod to Archangel’s X-Men history. In one notable scene, Polaris looks at photos of the original five X-Men and her ex, Iceman, clearly remembering the X-Men’s history. It’s confirmation this show is doubling down on the later version, establishing Angel as one of the original X-Men who later became a Horseman of Apocalypse. The X-Men: The Animated Series timeline now matches the comics a lot more than was originally the case.

The interesting question, though, is whether or not the series will deal with this directly. This is a time travel story, which means – in theory – that history can be rewritten. It’s entirely possible the X-Men will subtly rewrite history, making changes to their own timeline and unwittingly creating the continuity problem in the original show. If that’s the case, The Animated Series Season 1 was simply in one timeline, while later seasons were in an altered history where Angel had been part of the original five.

Whatever the case may be, though, the decision has been made: as far as X-Men ’97‘s timeline is concerned, Angel was one of the first X-Men. His past has now been set, the continuity problems either dismissed or about to be explained. It’s a smart decision from Marvel, aligning comics and the show in the best possible way.

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