‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Michelle Pfeiffer Spotted on Set

As production wraps on the Marvel Studios’ last film of 2018, fans finally got their first look at fan-favorite Avenger known as Janet van Dyne.

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer plays the cinematic version of the character, making her debut in the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now recent photos from the set of the film reveal the character’s appearance in the upcoming film. Check them out below!

The photos, taken from the Daily Mail, show Pfeiffer walking alongside her on-screen husband Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas.

In the original Ant-Man movie, Pym reveals to daughter Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Ant-Man replacement Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) that Janet was lost in the Quantum Realm after shrinking too much in order to diffuse a bomb. And while she was thought to be gone forever, Pym never stopped learning about the Quantum Realm in hopes of one day reuniting with his wife.

When Pfeiffer was announced to be joining the cast of Ant-Man at the Wasp during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given a major clue about the film’s plot. But while rescuing Janet from the Quantum Realm is but one aspect of the heroes’ mission, they’ll also have to deal with other villainous threats.

Marvel Studios tends to be very secretive with their productions, but Rudd recently revealed his updated Ant-Man costume for the new movie. While we’ve seen glimpses of the new design in promotional artwork and paparazzi photos, Rudd’s appearance on A Night of Too Many Stars was the first official reveal of the new duds.

There are still two more films on the calendar before Ant-Man and the Wasp, consisting of the highly anticipated Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

A trailer has yet to be revealed for the upcoming crossover film, so we should expect a look at Ant-Man the Wasp so soon. But considering the film is due out in eight months, it shouldn’t be too long before fans get to see the first teaser trailer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to premiere on theaters on July 6, 2018.