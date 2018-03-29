‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ Currently Undergoing Reshoots

While a lot of attention is currently on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s next 2018 blockbuster is apparently gearing up as well.

The Italian outlet BadTaste.It recently reported that Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently undergoing reshoots. According to their reports, filming is currently taking place in Los Angeles, possibly as a way to utilize some crew members that are currently working on Captain Marvel.

The report also cites an anonymous source with the film, who says that the reshoots partially involve replacing the film’s opening action sequence, which was set and filmed in South America. It sounds like test audiences did not like that sequence, meaning that something completely new will be added in its place.

While the specifics of this report should be taken with a grain of salt, it makes sense that Ant-Man and the Wasp would be in reshoots right now, with the film’s release officially less than 100 days away.

After a first trailer that hit a high note amongst fans – and the hype around both Black Panther and Infinity War – fans are curious to see how Ant-Man and the Wasp ultimately unfolds. And when the film does debut, it is expected to defy tropes in plenty of ways, namely in the sort of “coming out party” of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

“It’s not a romantic comedy,” director Peyton Reed said during a recent interview. “The idea might enter Hope’s brain: does she need Scott Lang in her life? …She really was, along with Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, one of the first female Marvel heroes. I feel a certain responsibility with The Wasp.”

“It’s something we’re excited about.” Reed continued. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.