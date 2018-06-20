Ghost Strikes in Final ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which features bits and pieces of new footage. You can check it out above!

There isn’t much new plot-wise to be gleaned from the minute-long trailer, but some slightly-longer fight sequences involving Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) can be shown. The new trailer also features a lot of fan-favorite Luis (Michael Pena), who shares a story about his grandmother’s love for Morrissey.

Fans are curious to see exactly how Ghost will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with this iteration being a bit of a departure from the Iron Man villain in the comics.

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’” producer Stephen Broussard told reporters during a set visit. “It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang.”

And while Hope made her debut in 2015’s Ant-Man, this sequel will see her truly coming into her own as a hero, with some pretty awesome results.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp will debut in theaters on July 6th.