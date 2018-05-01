‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer Teaser Released

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp for the film’s upcoming trailer release.

The teaser plays right off of last weekend’s debut of Avengers: Infinity War, joking that “only one question” remains after the film — where were Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly)? Several of Infinity War‘s cast members ponder that question, with Scarlett Johannson throwing shade at Hawkeye, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston suggesting that the duo had just shrunken down.

Ultimately, Rudd and Lilly essentially respond to the question with a shrug, meaning that fans will have to probably wait a little bit longer — or at least, until the trailer debuts tomorrow — to get some answers.

After a first trailer that hit a high note amongst fans, there’s certainly a lot of curiosity around how Ant-Man and the Wasp ultimately unfolds. And when the film does debut, it is expected to defy tropes in plenty of ways, namely in the sort of “coming out party” of Hope as a superhero.

“It’s not a romantic comedy,” director Peyton Reed said during a recent interview. “The idea might enter Hope’s brain: does she need Scott Lang in her life? …She really was, along with Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, one of the first female Marvel heroes. I feel a certain responsibility with The Wasp.”

“It’s something we’re excited about.” Reed continued. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

And in the process, the film will introduce Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who will be a sort of genderbent reinvention of the classic Iron Man villain.

“I always say a character from a comic book is a character from a comic book, and as an actor, you’re lifting it off the page.” John-Kamen said during an interview earlier this year. “You’re the one who’s creating and giving it life. Badass, kickass women, let’s keep seeing some more.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6th.