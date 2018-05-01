New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Poster Released

A new poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp has been released, with a slew of heroes being featured at the forefront.

Standing above the rest is Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne as The Wasp. Just below her is Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man. Surrounding them (from left to right) are Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp below!

The poster is, in fact, the first look at Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Fans of the original Ant-Man movie know the character to be missing in the Quantum-verse, having been The Wasp long before her daughter Janet was offered such an opportunity.

As promised by Lilly, a new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp will release on Tuesday. The film recently finished its re-shoots process, just before Avengers: Infinity War premiered in theaters. Now, the film will rest in the hands of the post-production team, who is burdened with crafting a world where a man can not only shrink to the size of an ant, but grow up to 65-feet tall, and is accompanied by a woman who can shrink, fly, and has blasters!

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!