Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Footage Revealed at D23 Expo

Marvel Studios continued its surprising streak of reveals at Disney's D23 Expo, exploring the Quantum Realm in their upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is finally set to see the debut of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer, who will take on the two titular heroes played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. But the shrinking Avengers will also be joined by Scott Lang's own daughter Cassie, who is now played by Kathryn Newton and has her own shrinking-and-embiggening powers. With the original duo of Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne also returning, the whole Ant Family will have to contend against Kang's might before he takes on Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

In the footage, we finally get confirmation that Randall Park as back as Jimmy Woo, reprising his role from Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision. The rest of the footage plays much like at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, with Lang promoting his new book and finding out Cassie has been arrested while trying to research the Quantum Realm.

Majors' Kang taunts Lang, much like the rest of Lang's own team does as he's constantly bragging about saving the world. After an explosion in their lab sends the team into the Quantum Realm, we get footage of Bill Murray's new character who shares a past with Janet. The footage ends with Kang questioning if he's killed Ant-Man in a previous timeline or universe.

During the presentation, Rudd told the crowd, "The first couple movies are so near and dear to my heart." He added, "this thing is bananas ... this is going to be unlike anything you've seen from us. Not to mention, that guy [Jonathan Majors]. He's incredible and it throws this whole thing into such new territory."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania is the third film in the franchise with director Peyton Reed, and each installment has had significant impacts on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After establishing the Quantum Realm and joining the Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp have become key figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And now that He Who Remains has bit the dust in the first season finale of Loki, there are tons of Kang variants lurking through the multiverse vying for dominion over anything and everything. Majors is being established as a major player in the MCU and could possibly be the biggest threat since Thanos.

With the roadmap to Phase 6 of the MCU more clear now, Marvel is setting up for a major climax in their two-part saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It seems like Kang is going to do a lot of damage in the future (and past), so don't expect this threat to end when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.