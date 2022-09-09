The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
That's a small price to pay to check out the IMAX enhanced streaming debut of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and the live-action retelling of Disney's Pinocchio, along with new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Wars: Andor, Hocus Pocus 2, and more. You can check out new Disney+ Day streaming releases right here (and there will likely be some surprises). You can check out the complete list of content coming to Disney+ in September 2022 right here.
While the $1.99 deal is a no brainer for what is turning out to be a huge month on the service, keep in mind that the price of a Disney+ subscription will rise to $7.99 per month after the discount period ends. What's more, a big price increase is on the horizon for December. The Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually. A Disney+ Basic tier (with ads) will be introduced at the current $7.99 per month price.
The Disney+ bundles will also be affected. The Basic Disney bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+ and Hulu will run $9.99 per month, and the Basic bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost $12.99 per month. Current subscribers to The Disney Bundle can maintain their "Legacy" bundle, featuring Disney+ (no ads tier), and both Hulu and ESPN+ with ads, for $14.99 per month. The new Premium Disney Bundle, featuring ad-free tiers on Disney+ and Hulu, and the ad-supported tier of ESPN+ will cost $19.99 per month.
Of course, if you decide not to continue after the $1.99 per month Disney+ Day offer, you can simply cancel your subscription until some irresistible new content turns up and/or the next deal rolls around.