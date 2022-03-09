Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Set Video Teases Paul Rudd Musical Montage With Iconic Song

Ant-Man fans got another look at Paul Rudd filming something from the upcoming third entry in his Marvel series. Last week saw the MCU star looking very casual on the set of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. In the clip posted to Instagram by PaparazziPodcast, Rudd struts down the street to Welcome Back by John Sebastian blares in the background. Fans will recognize this as the song from Welcome Back Koetter. It’s a fun little choice and the other actors are stunned to see Ant-Man walking along the road in normal life. There still isn’t a lot known about the plot of Quantumania. Online, the fandom has been theorizing how and why Scott Lang would be battling Kang the Conqueror considering that he doesn’t even know about the Multiverse or any of those implications. However, it looks like Ant-Man is going to have to dive-in head first.

Previously, Loki head writer and Kang expert Michael Waldron told Marvel.com that he was fighting for the villain to be a big player from the beginning.

“I was fighting for that from the beginning,” Waldron told the site. “That was what I wanted. I think the onus on us was to prove why that made sense. As our story came together, and as we realized this isn’t just a time travel story, this is a multiverse story, and as we really built out what was going to be the mythology of the man behind the curtain, so to speak, it just made sense. Who is more dangerous, who would you want to contain the variants of, more than Kang the Conqueror?”

Marvel’s Assembled: The Making of Loki also shed some light on Jonathan Majors’ character when talking about the differences in Kang variants. The future is probably going to have him pop up occasionally.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors explained.

