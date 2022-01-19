Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Calls New Film “Hardest” and “Best One Yet”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is hitting theaters next year and will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also see the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and feature the return of Loki‘s Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also recently revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he’s playing a villain. Lilly has already teased her new suit and shared her excitement about working with franchise newcomer, Kathryn Newton, the new Cassie Lang. During a recent chat with The Digital Fix, Lilly also teased that the threequel is “the best one yet.”

“We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we’ve made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we’ve made during the Covid lockdowns,” Lilly explained. “That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can’t see faces.”

She added, “Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures … But I actually think… what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet.”

In a previous interview with Beyond the Mouse, Lilly opened up about playing the Marvel hero.

“I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing,” Lilly previously explained. “Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She’s going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going ‘well hang on a minute.’ We’re all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going ‘Woah, we aren’t supposed to just be men with boobs’. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we’re exploring that right now through our stories.”

She added, “I’m really excited. I can’t give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope Van Dyne. Because I think the direction we’re going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.