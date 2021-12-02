Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Possible First Look at Kang Revealed

A social media post from a member of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stunt team seems to have given fans their first look at Kang the Conqueror, the Avengers villain from the comics who is widely expected to succeed Thanos as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new “big bad.” Ace Ruele, who worked on Marvel’s Eternals, shared a photo of his stunt team t-shirt — and it features a broken Ant-Man mask with a shadowy figure reflected in the shiny metal. That figure appears to bear a resemblance to a comics-accurate version of Kang, and so fans who have seen the image are already starting to freak out.

Jonathan Majors will play Kang, having joined the Marvel Multiverse in the Disney+ series Loki, where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) encounter Time Variance Authority founder He Who Remains (Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time. Between Loki and What If…?, the idea of multiversal variants have been playing a big role in new Marvel content, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will feature Majors as a villainous Variant of his Loki character.

“I knew everything that everyone else did, and still do, actually, where it’s like, ‘This is the role, and this is where we’re starting,’” Majors confirmed earlier this month, when asked if Marvel’s Kevin Feige debriefed him with a full outline of his future as Kang. “That’s as far as we got, and that was enough for me to understand — to try to understand — who this character was.”

“I was fighting for that from the beginning,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron said of a potential Kang appearance in the show. “That was what I wanted. I think the onus on us was to prove why that made sense. As our story came together, and as we realized this isn’t just a time travel story, this is a multiverse story, and as we really built out what was going to be the mythology of the man behind the curtain, so to speak, it just made sense. Who is more dangerous, who would you want to contain the variants of, more than Kang the Conqueror?”

During Assembled: The Making of Loki, Majors talked about the Kang variants and what fans can expect in the future.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors explained.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters on June 23, 2023.