Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.

Cassie Lang's Stinger superhero suit is purple and black, and she has a similar Quantum Realm helmet as her father, Scott, and Hope Van Dyne. A description of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage shown at Comic-Con 2022 had Ant-Man and Wasp attempting to save Cassie after she gets sucked into the Quantum Realm. Because of the time-travel nature of the Quantum Realm, it's conceivable to speculate that the trio will encounter Kang the Conqueror during their mission. While Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton hasn't confirmed she'll be using the superhero codename Stinger in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, her purple costume heavily leans in that direction.

The future Young Avenger began her superhero career as Stature, similar to Scott Lang's tenure as Giant-Man. Cassie's early career ended in heartbreak for Scott when she was killed in a battle with Doctor Doom. The villain would later set out to make up for his mistakes during the AXIS event series, bringing Cassie back to life. Now alive again, Cassie sought to become a hero once again, but this time with the moniker Stinger.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Director Peyton Reed joined his Ant-Man 3 stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors at San Diego Comic-Con to tease his follow-up to 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, bringing the first footage from the threequel to Hall H.

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy," Reed told EW. "And we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

After going missing in the Quantum Realm for five years in between the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp and Endgame, Scott is trying to reconnect with his now 18-year-old daughter, Cassie.

"Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame," Reed said. "And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics, and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. We went big and we also went small."

What do you think of Cassie Lang's new costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on