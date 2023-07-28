Comic-Con 2022: First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Art Surfaces Online

San Diego Comic-Con has usually been home to some big reveals throughout the years and this year, Marvel's only getting started. Ahead of the studio's "mega-panel" Saturday night, Marvel Studios visual development head Andy Park unveiled the first official look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including the suits for Stinger (Kathryn Newton) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Majors is probably the most notable addition to the poster, as we've only seen the actor as He Who Remains during the closing moments of Loki.

"I felt pretty loose and free on the Loki set! The MCU and all the powers-that-be are just so open-hearted," Majors recently told GamesRadar.

He added, "The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He's just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It's Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that's different. Because Paul's not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I've been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki."

Majors can be seen in the Season One finale of Loki, now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now due out July 28, 2023.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the third Ant-Man flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.