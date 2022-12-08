Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Teases Janet's Connection to Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film released in 2023, and fans of the franchise are eager to see Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) go up against Kang (Jonathan Majors). The threequel will also see the return of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Franchise newcomers include Bill Murray, who has hinted that he's playing a villain, and Kathryn Newton, who will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang. This week, fans were also treated to the first look at M.O.D.O.K in the film who many fans suspect will be played by Corey Stoll from the first Ant-Man. As for the returning stars, Pfeiffer recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and teased Janet's history with Kang.

"Actually, I was really excited to work with Jonathan Majors, he's in Ant-Man, and a lot of our scenes are together and it's interesting, this one is... I don't know what I'm allowed to say. They give you a whole list of what you can't say but not anything what you can say," Pfeiffer teased.

Will Kang Be The MCU's New Thanos?

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and president Kevin Feige believes the multiverse is in good hands with Jonathan Majors playing Kang.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also recently teased big things for Kang.

"We're starting off Phase 5 in a big, big way," Reed said during an appearance at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. "This is the biggest adventure that Ant-Man and Wasp have ever gone on. We're going to strange places and we're encountering an antagonist that's unlike anything they've ever experienced — and that includes Thanos."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.