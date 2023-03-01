Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Writer Addresses if Reviews Will Factor Into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Script

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just had its second week at the box office, and it suffered a record-breaking drop for a Marvel movie. The film had the biggest opening of the Ant-Man trilogy but plummeted 70% during its second weekend. The threequel also has the second-lowest critics score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film after Eternals and it currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48%. The movie's writer, Jeff Loveness, recently had a chat with ComcicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, and addressed if the movie's reviews will impact his next Marvel script, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm in the process of that right now," Loveness told Brandon Davis when asked about the impact of reviews. "So certainly it's been a wild couple of weeks to be writing the biggest movie of all time and to see yourself portrayed in this way," he added with a laugh. "But, yeah, it's a mix of both, man. 'Cause I really do like the movie. And you know, making movies is a fight and you always look at your own work and you see the flaws or you see ways to do it better, but man, writing Jonathan Majors was like the thrill of a lifetime. And getting that M.O.D.O.K stuff in there was such a joy ... It could not have been a more thrilling experience."

Loveness added, "It's been really charming and really heartwarming to see it find its audience, and the people who get it, really get it. It's kind of fun to have a movie people have strong opinions on ... I had to get used to that, it's sort of a whack to the face, but I also feel like I've grown up a little bit. I'm alive, and it's like, I'm very excited to write the next one." He concluded with a laugh, "It's not affecting the work right now, but we'll see if my badge has been locked out of Disney. We'll see if I can get into the building."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.