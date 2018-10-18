‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’s David Dastmalchian Wants An X-Con Spinoff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is vast and wide, brimming with possibilities after 10 years of storytelling. So what are the chances we could get a spinoff series focusing on a group of ex cons as they attempt to do good?

No, we’re not talking about the Thunderbolts or the Dark Avengers — we’re literally talking about ex cons here.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp features the exploits of Scott Lang’s shady friends who go straight, including fan-favorite Luis, Dave, and Kurt. Now the actor who plays Kurt, David Dastmalchian, wants his own series or One Shot focusing on their new startup X-Con.

Dastmalchian took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread when he revealed he has ideas for an X-Con series.

“I’d love to see the X Con team off on our own adventures, as well. Maybe we help set up security for a Baskin Robins or something…?” the actor wrote, reiterating that idea in a later post as well.

Of course, if the actor wants his own spinoff series, his character will have had to survive the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Dastmalchian addressed that possibility earlier, touting his character’s luscious locks.

“Yeah, this is the funny thing, I don’t understand why people don’t get that,” Dastmalchian told Collider. “Kurt’s hair is the most indestructible thing. F Thor’s hammer. F the shield. F the freaking Gauntlet. Kurt’s hair. There’s a pile of dust. If Kurt and Thanos went at it, I would win.”

The actor then reined himself in, saying he’s not allowed to talk about certain things, because he is privy to some information about the MCU.

“Here’s the thing, officially [we didn’t know much], but Peyton would give us the blessing,” Dastmalchian said. “The really cool thing is over the years of work that I’ve done and being in these different thing, have become friends with the people who do work and have more knowledge than I do about stuff. So, sometimes the fan, the geek in me will be like, ‘Don’t tell me. No, tell me, tell me, tell me.’”

He also teased that he knows a lot about the future of the MCU, thanks to being in the right place at the right time at Marvel Studios‘ offices.

“I’m walking down this hall and all of the sudden I realize I’ve been let into this locked sanctuary where the storyboards for the Russos were going down both sides of this hallway,” Dastmalchian said. “I stopped and I looked around and I saw everything. I saw the vision for so much stuff.”

Hopefully we can pry more secrets out of the actor soon. For now, Dastmalchian can be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp, now available on Digital HD.