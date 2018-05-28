‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot Unveils New Footage

Marvel’s follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is set to hit theaters in just over a month, and the studio has unveiled some new footage from the film in the form of another TV spot.

The clip, which you can watch in the video above, sees Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man lay out a game plan for Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

“If you’re gonna do something right, you make a list,” Ant-Man says to begin the trailer. “One, we have to team up. Two, we’re gonna have to fight Ghost. Three, we’re gonna track down Ghost. That seems like it should be part of two; 2A.”

For someone who loves making lists, Ant-Man doesn’t seem to really have the hang of it. Fortunately, he remembers his third point later in the spot.

“Oh, and we’ve gotta save the world! That’s major.”

The Ghost that he’s referring to in the list is the villain of the film, played by Hannah John-Kamen, who appeared in theaters earlier this year in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. This villain, who can move through solid objects, has significant ties to the Quantumverse, which will be a key plot point for the entire movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, long before Avengers: Infinity War occurs, so the entire world will still be intact when the movie begins. If Infinity War is addressed in the Ant-Man sequel, it likely won’t happen until the very end, or in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Peyton Reed, and starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.