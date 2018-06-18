‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Tickets Go on Sale, New Poster Released

Tickets for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp are now on sale.

To commemorate the moment, Marvel Studios also released a new poster for the film.

ComicBook.com spent some time visiting the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp in Atlanta in 2017. You can find everything we learned during the set visit right here.

One thing we learned was that the main mission of the film is the rescue of Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp.

“The big mission is to find Janet,” director Peyton Reed revealed on the set. “What that means, ultimately, for our character on a personal level is one thing and what it means for the larger world is another thing and all the other things are really, you know, stumbling blocks on the path.”

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.