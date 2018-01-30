‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Toys Revealed

Hasbro has revealed the first wave of toys based on Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp movie.

The toys revealed are split down the middle between the film’s two protagonists. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is represented first by the “Shrink and Strike Ant-Man Figure” ($19.99). The 12-inch figure comes with a hidden launcher and a tiny, launchable version of Ant-Man. There’s also a 12-inch “Titan Hero Figure” ($9.99), which is more of a standard action figure. For roleplaying, there’s the “3-in-1 Ant-Man Vision Mask” ($19.99). The mask can switch between Red Vision, Ant Vision, and Quantum Vision by twisting a knob.

The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) toys include “Marvel’s Wasp with Wing FX” ($19.99). The 12-inch figure comes with wings that flap with a squeeze of the its leg. It also includes two wrist accessories for using the Wasp’s sting blasters. The Wasp also gets a “Titan Hero Figure” ($9.99) and a basic Wasp mask ($9.99).

The toy line will be on display at the International Toy Fair next month and will go on sale in the spring. Take a look at each of these toys in the attached gallery (via Entertainment Weekly).

Hasbro‘s Ant-Man and the Wasp toy reveal follows today’s debut of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer. The trailer offered a first look at the Wasp in action, as well as a first look at the villain Ghost and at Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster. Foster becomes the hero Goliath in the Marvel Comics Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.