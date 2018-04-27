New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Shown at CinemaCon

During Disney’s presentation on Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a brand new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp was revealed.

Loaded with tons of new footage, the newest Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer put the focus heavily on Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. The trailer also featured the first looks at franchise newcomers Laurence Fishburne and Walton Goggins.

Unfortunately, like the Black Panther trailer that was shown at Comic Con last summer, this trailer was shown only to those attending the panel. To help hold you over however, we have boots on the ground at CinemaCon, and we were able to get a description of the footage seen in the trailer.

Here’s how it went down:

Cassie asks Scott how long he’s been Ant-Man again. He is giant, riding on the back of truck, riding next to Walton Goggins. He flicks them to the side but seems to mess things up. The Wasp appears in the truck, says, “Hi,” and beats them up. Cassie suggests Scott have a sidekick.

Luis talks to Hank, claiming he opened the Quantum-realm to a villain by the name of the Ghost. Now, Pym needs Luis’ group’s help, which is funny because they robbed him. Action sequences cut by, emphasizing the Wasp’s abilities. An ant plays the drums.

The Wasp and Ant-Man debate their joint fighting tactics. Luis is shrunken with the group in a van and he’s scared they’re going to die. The Wasp is driving, confidently. Scott reveals his record in size was 65 feet, topping Goliath’s (Laurence Fishburne) 21 feet. The Wasp is done hearing them compare sizes.

The humor suggested in this trailer, and the massive amount of Louis (Michael Pena) screen time suggests that the film will very very closely replicate what made the first movie so successful.

For now, Disney and Marvel haven’t announced any plans for the trailer’s release, though dropping it this week to air theatrically with Avengers: Infinity War would make a lot of sense.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.