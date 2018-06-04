‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: “So Cranky” Extended TV Spot Reveals New Footage

When you’re a superhero who relies on technology to get the job done, you can be in for a rude awakening when your suit doesn’t want to cooperate. That’s exactly the problem Scott Lang is facing in the newest TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it’s making him a little cranky.

The new, international TV spot, which you can watch above, begins with mostly recycled footage. Ant-Man tries to stop a truck rolling down the street, he jumps into action with Wasp, and the villainous Ghost phases through all sorts of solid objects.

While all of this has been seen before, the final scenes of the TV spot are brand new, and they reveal some of the funniest bits we’ve witnessed from the film so far.

Somehow, Scott’s suit malfunctions, leaving him in between his usual human and ant sizes. He accidentally becomes the size of a child and, because of the issue with the suit, he appears to be stuck that way, at least for a little bit.

The final seen sees child-sized Scott running down the stairs from a school right as the bell rings, wearing a large hoodie to hide the fact that he’s actually a grown man. He climbs into the van with Hope Van Dyne and Hank Pym, and they can’t wait to make jokes about his new form.

“Hiya, Champ. How was school today,” Hank asks from the driver’s seat.

After Scott sounds off with a loud, sarcastic laugh in response, Hope just shakes her head. “So cranky.”

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, and Laurence Fishburne.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 6th, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.