Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Miles Morales Actor Teases Controversial Change

The actor behind Miles Morales in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Nadji Jeter, has seemingly teased a controversial change that may happen in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. PlayStation and Insomniac Games have yet to formally announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, but is believed to be in development at the latter following the success of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And of course, based on the events so far, fans have theories and a good idea of what might happen in the third core installment.

Included in these theories is that Peter Parker is set to take a back seat to Miles Morales in the third game. This speculation is primarily based on the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and now the aforementioned Jeter seems to tease as much as well.

In a recent interview, Jeter seem to hint at and tease that perhaps Peter Parker is set to take a rest, and a result Miles Morales may be the main protagonist of the next game.

“Miles is always going to need Peter Parker, no matter what. No matter what it is. He is kind of like his Yoda. So, he is always going to need his wisdom and his guidance no matter how the world may turn,” said Jeter speaking to The Direct. “Also, good guys always need a break sometimes. You never know what will happen. The world is crazy out there. So if it needs both of our assistance, then we will show up. But if my big bro needs a breather, I [Miles] is ready to go.”

Again, considering some of the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it would not be a shocker to see Peter Parker sidelined, at least compared to his role in previous games. If this happens though, there are certainly going to be some complaints because for many there is no Spider-Man without Peter Parker.

All of that said, take this speculation with a grain of salt, even if it does line up with the direction Insomniac Games is seemingly going. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is it time for Peter Parker to take a break and let other characters step in to fill the void?

